Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 24 2021 9:42pm
01:40

Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations

The Nk’Mip wildfire burning near Osoyoos forced more evacuations Saturday. Paul Johnson has the latest including how locals are trying to protect their land and livelihoods.

