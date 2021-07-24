Global News Hour at 6 BC July 24 2021 9:42pm 01:40 Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations The Nk’Mip wildfire burning near Osoyoos forced more evacuations Saturday. Paul Johnson has the latest including how locals are trying to protect their land and livelihoods. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8057925/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8057925/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?