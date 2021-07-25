Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tribute to Edmonton firefighters vandalized, fears bronze plaques may be sold for scrap

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 1:06 pm
Bronze plaques have been stolen from an Edmonton memorial for fallen firefighters July 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Bronze plaques have been stolen from an Edmonton memorial for fallen firefighters July 25, 2021. Credit: Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society

A tribute to fallen Edmonton firefighters has been vandalized.

The Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society said some bronze plaques have been taken from the bell tower at Firefighters Memorial Plaza.

Story continues below advertisement

They contain the names of members killed in the line of duty.

In a series of tweets, the society said it’s concerned they might be sold for scrap.

The society called them important tributes to not only those who died while serving the city, but their families as well and are asking for them to be returned.

Read more: Edmonton memorial honours a decade of fallen firefighters

The group is asking anyone with information to come forward, adding the plaques can be dropped off at any City of Edmonton fire station.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton firefighters tagfirefighter memorial tagplaques stolen tagEdmonton bronze plaques stolen tagEdmonton firefighter memorial vandalized tagmemorial vandalism tagMemorial vandalized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers