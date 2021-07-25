Tribute to Edmonton firefighters vandalized, fears bronze plaques may be sold for scrap

Send this page to someone via email

A tribute to fallen Edmonton firefighters has been vandalized.

The Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society said some bronze plaques have been taken from the bell tower at Firefighters Memorial Plaza.

4/4 Thank you in advance for any help you could offer. pic.twitter.com/GzpMvdjrJf — Edm Fire Memorial (@edmfirememorial) July 24, 2021

They contain the names of members killed in the line of duty.

In a series of tweets, the society said it’s concerned they might be sold for scrap.

The society called them important tributes to not only those who died while serving the city, but their families as well and are asking for them to be returned.

The group is asking anyone with information to come forward, adding the plaques can be dropped off at any City of Edmonton fire station.