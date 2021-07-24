Menu

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 340 active cases, 46 added

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 4:19 pm
Could Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive slowdown fuel another surge?

There are 340 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as health officials reported 46 new cases on Saturday.

Read more: Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers join U.S. governors calling for full reopening of border

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 36 or three per 100,000 people.

One new death was also reported on Saturday.

There are 63 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 11 in the ICU.

Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions

The far north east reported the highest amount of new cases on Saturday with 10, followed by Regina with nine.

Health care workers administered 6,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Friday.

Read more: International passengers may now be separated based on COVID vaccination status at Pearson airport

A total of 625,944 residents are now fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
