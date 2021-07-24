COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 340 active cases, 46 added

There are 340 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as health officials reported 46 new cases on Saturday.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 36 or three per 100,000 people.
One new death was also reported on Saturday.
There are 63 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 11 in the ICU.
The far north east reported the highest amount of new cases on Saturday with 10, followed by Regina with nine.
Health care workers administered 6,856 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Friday.
A total of 625,944 residents are now fully vaccinated.
