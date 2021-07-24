Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after man commits indecent act in front of mother and child in Simcoe, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 24, 2021 12:11 pm
OPP describe the suspect as a white man around 50-years-old. They say he was medium height with brown hair. View image in full screen
OPP describe the suspect as a white man around 50-years-old. They say he was medium height with brown hair. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Norfolk OPP are looking for a suspect after a man reportedly committed an indecent act in front of a mother and her 10-year-old child.

Police say around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a woman and her child were sitting at a picnic table at Dingle Creek in Simcoe, Ont.

Read more: Man charged following indecent act in Trenton retail store: OPP

A man approached them and sat nearby. The man waved at them and then reportedly committed an indecent act.

The mother and child left the area and contacted police.

OPP describe the suspect as a white man around 50 years old. They say he was medium height with brown hair.

Read more: 22-year-old Waterloo man charged following alleged indecent act at Grand Bend splash pad: OPP

He was wearing brown sunglasses, a blue T-shirt with a muscle shirt underneath and jean shorts.

Anyone with further information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area' Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area
Concerns about sexual predator in High Park area – Oct 24, 2019
