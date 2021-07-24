OPP investigating after man commits indecent act in front of mother and child in Simcoe, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP are looking for a suspect after a man reportedly committed an indecent act in front of a mother and her 10-year-old child.

Police say around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a woman and her child were sitting at a picnic table at Dingle Creek in Simcoe, Ont.

A man approached them and sat nearby. The man waved at them and then reportedly committed an indecent act.

The mother and child left the area and contacted police.

OPP describe the suspect as a white man around 50 years old. They say he was medium height with brown hair.

He was wearing brown sunglasses, a blue T-shirt with a muscle shirt underneath and jean shorts.

Anyone with further information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

