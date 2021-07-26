Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Monday night, Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, including rowers looking to come out on top in the semifinal rounds and the continued quest for gold by the women’s soccer team.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada will be marked with starting times.

Triathlon – 5:30 p.m. ET

Canadians Joanna Brown and Amélie Kretz will compete in the women’s individual triathlon, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Rugby sevens – 8 p.m. ET

Canada’s men’s team will face Japan in the third round of qualifying starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Archery – 8:56 p.m. ET

In the individual elimination rounds, Stephanie Barrett will take on Turkey’s Yasemin Anagoz in the women’s event at 8:56 p.m. ET Monday.

At 10:01 p.m. ET, Crispin Duenas will face Moldova’s Dan Olaru in the men’s event.

Rowing – 9:30 p.m. ET

Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe, who placed third in the men’s pair qualifier, will row in the semifinal events that kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday.

First-place finishers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens will then take part in the women’s pair semifinal at 9:58 a.m. ET.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls, runners-up Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson will row in the semifinals that start at 10:38 p.m. ET.

Swimming – 9:51 p.m. ET

Kylie Masse will swim in the women’s 100-metre backstroke final at 9:51 p.m. ET.

Beach volleyball – 10 p.m. ET

The pair of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson will continue through the preliminary rounds by taking on Argentina at 10 p.m. ET Monday.

Judo – 10 p.m. ET

Both the women’s under-63 kg and men’s under-81 kg elimination round events will kick off at 10 p.m. ET Monday, with athletes squaring off in continuous matches.

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard will take on Denmark’s Laerke Olsen in the women’s event, while Antoine Valois-Fortier faces Alexios Ntanatsidis of Greece in the men’s event.

Weightlifting – 10:50 p.m. ET

Tali Darsigny will lift in the women’s 59 kg competition at 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Then at 6:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, Maude Charron will try to win a medal in the women’s 64 kg lift.

Diving – 2 a.m. ET

The duo of Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay compete in the women’s 10-metre platform synchro diving event, beginning at 2 a.m. ET.

Swimming – 6:16 a.m. ET

Joshua Liendo Edwards and Yuri Kisil will both compete in the men’s 100-metre freestyle Tuesday morning.

Liendo Edwards will face off in the seventh heat at 6:16 a.m. ET, followed by Kisil in the eighth heat at 6:18 a.m. ET.

Boxing – 6:54 a.m. ET

In the women’s welterweight preliminaries, Canada’s Myriam da Silva will face off with Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic at 6:54 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Soccer – 7 a.m. ET

Team Canada will continue its quest for gold in women’s soccer, taking on Great Britain starting at 7 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Hockey – 7:45 a.m. ET

The men’s hockey team will face the Netherlands at 7:45 a.m. ET Tuesday in its third match of the Games.