Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Here’s who’s competing Sunday night, Monday morning

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Monday, including the men’s triathlon and the debut of the men’s rugby sevens team in back-to-back matches.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada will be marked with starting times.

Triathlon – 5:30 p.m. ET

Tyler Mislawchuk and Matthew Sharpe will compete against 54 other athletes in the men’s triathlon, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Athletes will be tested by swimming 1,500 kilometres in two laps, biking 40 kilometres in eight laps, and running 10 kilometres in four laps.

Rugby Sevens – 8:30 p.m. ET

Canada kicks off its quest for a medal in the rugby sevens when its men’s team faces Great Britain at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

The team will then play its second match of the day against Fiji at 4 a.m. ET Monday.

Judo – 10 p.m. ET

Jessica Klimkait will compete in the women’s under-57 kg elimination round, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET Sunday.

The men’s under-73 kilogram elimination round will start at the same time, where Canada’s Arthur Margelidon will face off with Saudi Arabia’s Hamad Ksa.

Hockey – 10:45 p.m. ET

The men’s team faces off against Great Britain in its second match of the Games starting at 10:45 p.m. ET Sunday.

Beach Volleyball – 11 p.m. ET

The women’s beach volleyball team of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will seek a win against Germany at 11 p.m. ET Sunday.

The pair won their first match against the Netherlands 2-0 on Saturday.

Weightlifting – 12:50 p.m. ET

Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet will lift in the second group of the women’s 55 kg competition, which starts at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Boxing – 1:12 a.m. ET

Caroline Veyre will face off with Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic in the women’s featherweight preliminaries at 1:12 a.m. ET Monday.

Softball – 1:30 a.m. ET

Team Canada will meet Italy in the final match of the round-robin tournament at 1:30 a.m. ET Monday. The game will likely determine Canada’s position in the medal games, which will take place Tuesday.

Mountain Bike Cycling – 2 a.m. ET

Mountain bike cycling will kick off at 2 a.m. ET Monday with the men’s cross-country event, with Peter Disera representing Canada.

Basketball – 4:20 a.m. ET

The women’s team will kick off their Games by facing Serbia in the first preliminary round match at 4:20 a.m. ET Monday.

Volleyball – 6:40 a.m. ET

After falling to Italy in their Olympic opener Saturday, Canada’s men’s team will seek to bounce back when it faces Japan in indoor volleyball at 6:40 a.m. ET Monday.

Swimming – 6:05 a.m. ET

Several Canadians will compete Monday morning in women’s swimming events.

At 6:05 a.m. ET, Penny Oleksiak will swim in the second heat of the 200-metre freestyle, followed by Summer McIntosh in the fourth heat at 6:12 a.m. ET.

In the 200-metre individual medley, Bailey Andison will swim in the second heat at 6:38 a.m. ET, and Sydney Pickrem will compete in the third heat at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Finally, Katrina Bellio will take part in the first heat of the 1,500-metre freestyle at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Water Polo – 6:50 a.m. ET

Canada’s women’s team will take on Spain in the latest preliminary round match-up, which starts at 6:50 a.m. ET Monday.