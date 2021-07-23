Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cubans living in Calgary gather to protest government crackdown in their homeland

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 9:36 pm
Calgarians with Cuban ties rallied in support of their family and friends back home July 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgarians with Cuban ties rallied in support of their family and friends back home July 23, 2021. Global News

A small, but determined group of Calgarians with ties to Cuba rallied Friday evening to show solidarity with family and friends living in the island nation.

Earlier this month, thousands of Cubans poured into the streets in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in that country in decades.

Read more: Cuba cracks down on protesters amid anti-government demonstrations

They protested over food shortages, high prices and chanted “freedom” before police violently cracked down on them.

Ariana Ricardo joined a small group outside Calgary City Hall for the rally dubbed the Walk for Freedom.

Trending Stories

She said many people are afraid to protest what’s happening in their homeland for fear of retaliation against their families.

Story continues below advertisement

But Ricardo is adamant about speaking out and showing solidarity with those back home.

“I can speak for my people in Cuba,” she said, pointing out that at least one person has died during the protests. “I am showing the world how they are living. We are here for freedom for our country.”

Ricardo said she hasn’t had any communication with her family since Cuban authorities blocked phone lines and cut the internet in an apparent effort to stop the flow of information into, out of and within the country.

It’s estimated there are around 600 Cubans living in Calgary.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cuba tagHavana tagCuba protest tagcuba antigovernment protest tagCalgary Cuba rally tagCalgary Cuban community tagCalgary Cubans tagCuba rally tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers