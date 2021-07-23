While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has already posted some wins and losses during the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday — including another victory for the women’s softball team and a disappointing start for men’s volleyball.

Here are some results from the day of competition so far:

Softball

Team Canada trounced Australia 7-1 in their third softball match of the Games, giving them a 2-1 record in the round-robin competition.

Canada came out of the gate strong, earning three runs in each of the first two innings and holding off Australia for the rest of the game.

The team will face Japan on Sunday and Italy on Monday to close out the series, where Canada is heavily favoured to earn a spot on the medal podium.

Rowing

Three rowing teams are now guaranteed to advance to semifinal rounds on Tuesday.

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won the first heat of the women’s pair rowing event, while Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe placed third in the men’s pair event.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls, Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson placed second. Only the top two automatically advance to the next round in that event.

Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer weren’t so lucky in the men’s lightweight double sculls, just missing out on a guaranteed semifinal spot by placing third. They’ll row against other lower-ranking teams in the repechage on Sunday for another chance to advance.

Canada’s women’s four and men’s four teams will also need to compete in repechages after placing third and fifth in their respective heats.

1:58 Tokyo Games: Volleyball takes center stage for Team Canada competitions on Day 1 Tokyo Games: Volleyball takes center stage for Team Canada competitions on Day 1

Volleyball

In indoor volleyball, the men’s team started strong in their first match of the Games against Italy, winning the first two sets. But Italy came bouncing back and tied up the regular play, forcing an overtime set that saw Italy prevail 3-2.

Canada will face Japan in the second game of the preliminary round on Monday.

Taekwondo

Yvette Yong was unable to overcome her opponent, Vietnam’s Thi Kim Tuyen Truong, who won their match-up by a score of 19-5.

More to come…