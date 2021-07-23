Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price out 10 to 12 weeks after knee surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 6:34 pm

The Montreal Canadiens say star goaltender Carey Price is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

The club announced the news in a statement saying the procedure was done at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and that it followed consultations regarding the 33-year-old’s hip and knee injuries.

Read more: Habs captain Shea Weber’s career may be over due to injuries: GM

It says the hip injury will not need surgery.

The Canadiens say Price is expected to be available for the Habs’ regular-season home opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Oct. 13.

Price backstopped Montreal to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals last season with a 13-9-0 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in the playoffs.

The native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens and boasts a career regular-season record of 360-257-79 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

Read more: Canadiens’ star goalie Carey Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

© 2021 The Canadian Press
