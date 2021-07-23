Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former clerk of B.C. legislature pleads not guilty to five counts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'One year after B.C. legislature spending scandal' One year after B.C. legislature spending scandal
It was one year ago today the BC legislature was thrown into turmoil - when the legislative clerk and the Sergeant- at- Arms were suddenly and unceremoniously escorted out of the building. The spending scandal that's unfolded since has been unprecedented in B.C. history. Richard Zussman on where we are now and the estimated massive legal bill for B.C. taxpayers – Nov 20, 2019

The former clerk of the B.C. legislature has pleaded not guilty to five breach of trust and fraud charges, just as a judge tossed out one of the accusations against him.

A spokesman for the Crown prosecutor’s office says Craig James appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Thursday to make the plea.

Read more: Speaker of B.C. legislature says legal bills in spending scandal to climb over $1M

The charges came after an RCMP investigation into spending by senior staff on personal expenses at the provincial legislature.

Trending Stories

James had originally been charged with six counts, but in a ruling posted online Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes quashed the first breach of trust charge for several reasons, including that it duplicated other charges and could prejudice the trial process.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz says he’s done ‘nothing wrong’

Lawyers for James argued at a hearing in May that the first count alleging the breach in connection with his duties was a duplicate charge and would only confuse the jury at trial.

However, the prosecution service said in an emailed statement that James has now elected a trial by judge alone and it is expected to begin in Vancouver in January.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justice tagB.C. tagBC Legislature tagcourts tagCraig James taglegislature scandal tagBC Legislature Scandal tagDaryl Plecas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers