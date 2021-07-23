COVID-19: Eight new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,350, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported no new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,975, including seven that are active.

Three of the new cases are in Collingwood, while two are in Barrie, one is in Essa, one is in Gravenhurst and another is in Oro-Medonte.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and two are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,350 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,065 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,986, including 9,308 deaths.