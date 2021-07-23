SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Eight new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Science advisory table proposes COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ontario' Science advisory table proposes COVID-19 vaccine certificates for Ontario
Experts say vaccine certificates would help speed up reopening of economy, prevent lockdowns and incentivize vaccination. But the Ontario Ministry of Health doesn’t seem likely to take the advice. Mark Carcasole reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,350, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported no new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,975, including seven that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 192 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Three of the new cases are in Collingwood, while two are in Barrie, one is in Essa, one is in Gravenhurst and another is in Oro-Medonte.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and two are under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 68 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Vaccine certificates’ may speed up reopening, incentivize vaccination: Ontario science table

Of the region’s total 12,350 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,065 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,986, including 9,308 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table' COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagSimcoe County covid tagMuskoa covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers