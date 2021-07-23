SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bank of Canada joins growing list of employers looking to hybrid work model

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 23, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Canada adopt a ‘hybrid’ work environment model?' Will Canada adopt a ‘hybrid’ work environment model?
Global News business reporter, Anne Gaviola, talks about the future of work in Canada as calls grow for a hybrid work model – Jun 1, 2021

The Bank of Canada will allow most of its staff to clock in up to half their hours remotely once public health guidelines allow it to fully reopen offices, a spokesperson for the central bank said on Friday.

The bank expects to bring back many employees to offices after the summer, but it does not see conditions returning to normal until 2022, a Bloomberg News report said. Only a limited number of its employees are currently working from their Ottawa offices, according to the report.

The news comes a week after Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest lender, said it was exploring a flexible and hybrid work arrangement to bring its employees back to the office.

READ MORE: How some big Canadian firms are reframing the office

Trending Stories

COVID-19 infections in Canada have reduced significantly in recent months and provinces are reopening for business after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them shut.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 62 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, assuming every person needs at least two doses.

Major banks in the United States have also revealed plans of adopting different methods to bring employees back to the office.

Click to play video: 'What to expect with flexible working arrangements in the near future' What to expect with flexible working arrangements in the near future
What to expect with flexible working arrangements in the near future
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagBank of Canada tagcovid reopening tagwork from home canada taghybrid work model tagcovid hybrid work tagwork from home after covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers