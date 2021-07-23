Windmill from Eau Claire splash park for sale as plaza redesign continues

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is selling the iconic windmill from Eau Claire Plaza as a massive redevelopment of the area continues.

The ornamental windmill was a central fixture of the Eau Claire splash park for years but will no longer be utilized in the park redesign.

As such, the structure is up for auction on the city’s website until July 30 at 8 p.m.

View image in full screen The City of Calgary is auctioning off the ornamental windmill from Eau Claire Plaza. City of Calgary

The city says the $25 million Eau Claire Plaza redesign will make the area more useable year-round and more accessible for area residents and visitors.

The redevelopment also serves as a chance to re-grade the plaza area to protect the area against future flooding.

Demolition work in the Eau Claire area has been underway since May, and the latest construction update on the city’s website indicates officials are attempting to salvage as much of the plaza parts as possible.

For example, the city says it is repurposing area trees as lumber for benches, tables and architectural work.

