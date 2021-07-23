Thursday storm delays opening day of Queen City Ribfest

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain and strong winds which slammed the Regina area on Thursday evening were enough to delay a weekend food event in the city.

Organizers of the Queen City Ribfest have announced that the event will not open on Friday due to damages suffered from the storm.

Rob Reinhardt of Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ shared with Global News that one Ribfest operation is destroyed.

Organizers will assess damages on the other two operations Friday morning.

If Ribfest goes ahead, people will be able to get their favourite BBQ dishes on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Evraz Place.

The event calls itself the city’s biggest BBQ gathering which offers dishes including pork ribs, beef ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken.