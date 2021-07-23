Motorcyclist seriously injured in Elgin County 2-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Elgin County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Quaker Road and Roberts Line in Central Elgin around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a minivan and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the minivan were not injured.

Along with OPP, members of Elgin County Fire Services and EMS also attended the scene.

Quaker Road and Roberts Line were closed for approximately five hours while emergency services were on scene. The roadway has since reopened.

There is no word on any charges at this time, or whether or not any are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further updates will be provided when they become available.