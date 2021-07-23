5 rescued from sinking boat off the coast of New Brunswick

Three adults and two children in a sinking open boat were rescued by other ships off the coast of northeastern New Brunswick yesterday.
A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says the incident was reported mid-afternoon.
A Cormorant helicopter training in the area was dispatched to the scene, but local boats had assisted in the rescue before the helicopter arrived.
Lieutenant-commander Brian Owens says the rescue centre was informed the five people rescued were alive when brought to shore at New Mills.
