Canada

5 rescued from sinking boat off the coast of New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 8:15 am
Three adults and two children were were brought to shore in New Mills, N.B. View image in full screen
Three adults and two children were were brought to shore in New Mills, N.B. Global News

Three adults and two children in a sinking open boat were rescued by other ships off the coast of northeastern New Brunswick yesterday.

A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says the incident was reported mid-afternoon.

A Cormorant helicopter training in the area was dispatched to the scene, but local boats had assisted in the rescue before the helicopter arrived.

Lieutenant-commander Brian Owens says the rescue centre was informed the five people rescued were alive when brought to shore at New Mills.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
