5 rescued from sinking boat off the coast of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Three adults and two children in a sinking open boat were rescued by other ships off the coast of northeastern New Brunswick yesterday.

A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says the incident was reported mid-afternoon.

A Cormorant helicopter training in the area was dispatched to the scene, but local boats had assisted in the rescue before the helicopter arrived.

Lieutenant-commander Brian Owens says the rescue centre was informed the five people rescued were alive when brought to shore at New Mills.

Advertisement