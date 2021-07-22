Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 3:32 pm
COVID-19 testing streets in Utrecht, Netherlands, on March 01, 2021. Children, adults and the elderly are tested for corona contamination. In this corona test street, people can go for both rapid tests and a PCR test. More and more people are becoming infected with the British and South African variant of the virus covid-19. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM. View image in full screen
COVID-19 testing streets in Utrecht, Netherlands, on March 01, 2021. Children, adults and the elderly are tested for corona contamination. In this corona test street, people can go for both rapid tests and a PCR test. More and more people are becoming infected with the British and South African variant of the virus covid-19. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Manitoba health officials are reporting 56 new COVID-19 infections and say another person with the virus has died.

The latest victim is a man in his 30s from the Southern Health region, according to a provincial release sent out Thursday.

Read more: Date for Manitoba teens to be fully vaccinated by school start is coming, province says

Of the new cases, 22 were found in the Winnipeg Health region, 14 were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, 13 were reported in the Southern Health region, four were found in the Northern Health region, and three were reported out of the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Officials say 1,552 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke and COVID-19' Wildfire smoke and COVID-19
Wildfire smoke and COVID-19

The province says there are currently 537 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 285 confirmed to be variants of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday morning the five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent provincially and 2.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba businesses struggle handling out-of-province COVID-19 vaccine proof

Health officials say there were 105 Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, including 28 in ICU.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 57,322 COVID-19 cases, and 1,167 Manitobans with the virus have died.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers