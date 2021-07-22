Evacuation order issued for part of Seymour Arm due to nearby wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for a portion of Seymour Arm because of the nearby Hunakwa Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order Thursday morning, stating it did so due to the immediate danger from the fire burning south of the community on Shuswap Lake.

The regional district said the order affects approximately 39 people on the east side of Seymour Arm, and that firefighters went door-to-door to ensure people were notified.

The lightning-caused wildfire is estimated to be 1,100 hectares and is deemed to be out of control.

Update 03:25 AM- A tactical evacuation is now completed in Seymour Arm for approximately 39 people on the east side of the community. The CSRD firefighters have gone door-to-door to ensure people in the affected area have been notified. All are safe.#SEP #YourCSRD #seymourarm pic.twitter.com/rcUfBJUvaF — Columbia Shuswap Regional District (@ColShuRegDist) July 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The CSRD had issued an evacuation alert on July 14 because of the wildfire, which was discovered on July 9.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

All residences in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay.

All properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

“There is limited commercial lodging available at this time,” said the regional district.

Anyone who cannot stay with family or friends is asked to report to the Lakeview Community Centre, 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Rd., in Anglemont for more information.

For more information about the evacuation order, visit this website.

3:45 The impact of wildfires on B.C. tourism The impact of wildfires on B.C. tourism