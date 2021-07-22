Menu

Politics

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to seek re-election

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 2:13 pm
Mayor Doug McCallum will seek re-election in 2022. View image in full screen
Mayor Doug McCallum will seek re-election in 2022. City of Surrey

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will run in next year’s municipal election.

The 77-year-old is on his second go-round as mayor. He was first elected mayor back in 1996. His latest term has focused on transitioning the city from the RCMP to a civic police force and getting the SkyTrain extended out to Langley.

On Wednesday, Surrey Connect announced that Coun. Brenda Locke will run as the party’s candidate for mayor.

Locke said if she is elected, she will work to put the brakes on the plan to replace the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change' Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change
Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change – Jun 18, 2021

“Not only is this plan, or lack thereof, foolhardy, it is downright dangerous and it is already putting people at risk,” Locke said Wednesday.

“Changing police departments in the middle of a deadly pandemic, a deadly drug crisis, and deadly gang wars is just irresponsible.”

