NDP urges Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency over northern Ontario wildfires

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO — Ontario’s Opposition is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency over wildfires burning in the province’s northwestern region.

Two NDP legislators who represent northwestern communities say Premier Doug Ford “must stop ignoring the wildfire crisis.”

In a letter to Ford, Sol Mamakwa and Judith Monteith-Farrell ask the premier to take immediate action to deal with the situation, including sending more resources to fight the wildfires.

Members of five First Nations have been evacuated due to the threat posed by the fires and the impact of smoke from the blazes.

There are currently 166 fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 83 of those not under control.

A spokesman for the Solicitor General’s office says the government is ready to provide “all support necessary” to protect the health and well-being of those affected by the northern wildfires.

This video shows conditions on the #RedLake68 #ForestFire on July 12. Fire updates and travel restrictions in place in the Red Lake district available at: https://t.co/XPnoZFTS24 pic.twitter.com/VA0MtTkKh0 — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) July 21, 2021

