Environment

NDP urges Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency over northern Ontario wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada' Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (July 20) As hundreds of wildfires burn from B.C. to Ontario, all of that smoke is reducing the air quality across the country. Eric Sorensen explains what the air quality alerts mean, how they can affect your health, and why we can expect more because of the changing climate

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO — Ontario’s Opposition is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency over wildfires burning in the province’s northwestern region.

Two NDP legislators who represent northwestern communities say Premier Doug Ford “must stop ignoring the wildfire crisis.”

In a letter to Ford, Sol Mamakwa and Judith Monteith-Farrell ask the premier to take immediate action to deal with the situation, including sending more resources to fight the wildfires.

Read more: Ontario enforces restrictions on industrial operations in northwest as wildfires continue

Members of five First Nations have been evacuated due to the threat posed by the fires and the impact of smoke from the blazes.

There are currently 166 fires burning in northwestern Ontario, with 83 of those not under control.

A spokesman for the Solicitor General’s office says the government is ready to provide “all support necessary” to protect the health and well-being of those affected by the northern wildfires.

Click to play video: 'Smoke from northern Ontario wildfires prompt air quality warning' Smoke from northern Ontario wildfires prompt air quality warning
© 2021 The Canadian Press
