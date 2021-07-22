3-vehicle collision at intersection sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

One woman was transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision at a downtown intersection in Peterborough on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Reid and Charlotte streets around 6:45 a.m. and found a damaged car and a truck in the intersection and another — a minivan taxi with extensive front-end damage — on nearby Reid Street.
Peterborough paramedics assessed two other people on scene but they were not taken to hospital.
Trending Stories
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments