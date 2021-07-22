3-vehicle collision at intersection sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision at a downtown intersection in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Reid and Charlotte streets around 6:45 a.m. and found a damaged car and a truck in the intersection and another — a minivan taxi with extensive front-end damage — on nearby Reid Street.

Peterborough paramedics assessed two other people on scene but they were not taken to hospital.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision on Reid Street at Charlotte Street in Peterborough. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics, two other people are unhurt. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/WFsPRxncIA — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 22, 2021

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.