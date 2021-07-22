Menu

Traffic

3-vehicle collision at intersection sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 9:35 am
Click to play video: '3 vehicle collision at intersection in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital' 3 vehicle collision at intersection in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

One woman was transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision at a downtown intersection in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Reid and Charlotte streets around 6:45 a.m. and found a damaged car and a truck in the intersection and another — a minivan taxi with extensive front-end damage — on nearby Reid Street.

Read more: 1 sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree in Peterborough

Peterborough paramedics assessed two other people on scene but they were not taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

