1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Etobicoke: Toronto police

Toronto police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue West at 7:37 p.m.

Police said there were reports of serious injuries after a collision, with one person who was without vital signs.

Officers said CPR was started, but the victim died at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News another patient had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to a trauma centre.

A third person was being assessed but it wasn’t clear if they were going to be taken to hospital.

There is no word on what led to the crash. Roads closures are in place.

COLLISION:

Hwy 27 + Eglinton Av W

– Rider has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Traffic Services will investigate

– Roads will remain closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 22, 2021

