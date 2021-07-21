Calgary city hall fully reopens to public as pandemic precautions lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s city hall is wide open to visitors once again.

The municipal building downtown has been closed to the public since March 23, 2020, when the city imposed extraordinary safety measures in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 checkpoints provided controlled access to the building, restricting entry to city employees and people who required access to specific services like the planning and tax departments.

Some COVID-19 protocols are still in effect to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including masks or facial coverings being required inside all city-operated facilities and on public transit.

But all visitors and staff to city hall can now come and go freely at all public entrances as of July 21.

