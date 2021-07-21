SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Active COVID-19 count increases slightly as Alberta records 81 new cases Wednesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Epidemiologists say Alberta may be hitting a wall when it comes to vaccinations' COVID-19: Epidemiologists say Alberta may be hitting a wall when it comes to vaccinations
WATCH ABOVE: Epidemiologists say Alberta may have hit a wall when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. First doses have been crawling since the province announced it was lifting nearly all public health measures on July 1. Julia Wong reports on how this may not bode well for the province.

There has been a slight increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

There are now 649 active cases of COVID-19 — up from 606 on Tuesday.

Of those active cases, 378 are in the Calgary zone, 128 are in the Edmonton zone, 63 are in the North zone, 46 are in the Central zone and 34 are in the South zone.

Alberta recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after more than 6,400 tests were completed.

Read more: U.S. border restrictions for Canada, Mexico renewed until Aug. 21

Hospitalizations from the disease remained stable Wednesday, with 95 people in hospital. Of those, 27 are being treated in intensive care.

There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours.

Alberta’s vaccination rate remained relatively unchanged from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 74.9 per cent of eligible Albertans having received one dose of vaccine and 63.7 per cent fully immunized.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta ‘hitting a wall’ when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations: epidemiologists

Earlier Wednesday, Alberta Health Services announced it will be closing two rapid-flow COVID-19 vaccine clinics by the end of the month.

The Edmonton Expo Centre location will close at 8 p.m. on July 29, while the Telus Convention Centre site in Calgary will close at 8 p.m. on July 30.

AHS said the province will shift to focus on smaller, community-based immunization clinics.

Since opening, the Edmonton site has provided 143,707 immunizations, while more than 400,000 doses have been administered at the Calgary site.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has confirmed 232,956 cases of COVID-19 and 229,989 of those people have recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
