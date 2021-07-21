SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The U.S. has extended its border closure with Canada. Here’s what you need to know

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'United States renews border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21' United States renews border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
WATCH: United States renews border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

The United States has extended its border closure to Canada until at least Aug. 21. Here is a refresher of the current border rules.

The land border between Canada and the U.S. is currently closed to non-essential travel and has been since March 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: U.S. border restrictions for Canada, Mexico renewed until Aug. 21

The closure does not affect essential travel, such as crossing the border for work or for the transportation of goods. It does not affect supply chains.

When travelling for essential work into the U.S., there is no self-isolation requirement.

“Non-essential travel” includes tourism and travel that is recreational in nature, according to U.S. Homeland Security.

Story continues below advertisement

“Essential travel” includes critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

Click to play video: 'How many Americans will be able to come to Canada under relaxed border rules?' How many Americans will be able to come to Canada under relaxed border rules?
How many Americans will be able to come to Canada under relaxed border rules?

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and those with valid travel documents are permitted to travel into the U.S. from Canada.

The land border rules enacted by the U.S. do not apply to air travel, though, which is open to non-essential travel but with some requirements.

All travellers by air to the U.S. that are two years old and older must receive a negative COVID-19 test three days before travelling and must present the negative test result to the airline before boarding.

Travellers that have recovered from COVID-19 can also provide proof from a licensed health care provider that their recovery occurred within 90 days before travelling. They do not have to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Story continues below advertisement

New rules for Americans

While the U.S.’s travel restrictions have been extended, Canada updated its rules recently to allow fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S. to enter the country without the need to quarantine as of Aug. 9.

American travellers must enter proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or web portal, and must still provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their departure and complete an arrival test — often offered at airports and some land borders.

Read more: As COVID-19 surges in U.S., is Canada lifting border rules too early? Experts are mixed

Those not vaccinated must quarantine for three nights in a government-approved hotel until a negative COVID-19 test can be shown.

Children under 18 years old and not fully vaccinated but accompanied by fully vaccinated travellers must quarantine for 14 days and meet testing requirements, but are not required to stay in a government-authorized hotel.

Children under five years old do not need to provide a test.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagTravel tagTravel Restrictions tagU.S. Border tagU.S. Canada border tagU.S. Border Closure tagU.S. border closure extended tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers