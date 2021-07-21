The U.S. has extended its border closure with Canada. Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

The United States has extended its border closure to Canada until at least Aug. 21. Here is a refresher of the current border rules.

The land border between Canada and the U.S. is currently closed to non-essential travel and has been since March 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure does not affect essential travel, such as crossing the border for work or for the transportation of goods. It does not affect supply chains.

When travelling for essential work into the U.S., there is no self-isolation requirement.

“Non-essential travel” includes tourism and travel that is recreational in nature, according to U.S. Homeland Security.

“Essential travel” includes critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and those with valid travel documents are permitted to travel into the U.S. from Canada.

The land border rules enacted by the U.S. do not apply to air travel, though, which is open to non-essential travel but with some requirements.

All travellers by air to the U.S. that are two years old and older must receive a negative COVID-19 test three days before travelling and must present the negative test result to the airline before boarding.

Travellers that have recovered from COVID-19 can also provide proof from a licensed health care provider that their recovery occurred within 90 days before travelling. They do not have to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

New rules for Americans

While the U.S.’s travel restrictions have been extended, Canada updated its rules recently to allow fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S. to enter the country without the need to quarantine as of Aug. 9.

American travellers must enter proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or web portal, and must still provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their departure and complete an arrival test — often offered at airports and some land borders.

Those not vaccinated must quarantine for three nights in a government-approved hotel until a negative COVID-19 test can be shown.

Children under 18 years old and not fully vaccinated but accompanied by fully vaccinated travellers must quarantine for 14 days and meet testing requirements, but are not required to stay in a government-authorized hotel.

Children under five years old do not need to provide a test.