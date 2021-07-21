RCMP catch Edmonton driver travelling 164 km/h near Wolseley with drugs, $140k

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say an Alberta driver who was pulled over on Highway 1 by Wolseley, Sask. for going over 50 km/h above the speed limit is now facing drug charges.

According to police, a member of the RCMP’s Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan unit recorded the vehicle travelling 164 km/h just before noon on Jul. 16.

The statement from RCMP notes the officer brought the vehicle to a stop, and when speaking to the driver at the vehicle, noticed an amount of cash and illegal cigarettes in plain view.

The police officer conducted a full search of the vehicle and seized 31 grams of cocaine, illegal cigarettes and about $140,000 in Canadian bills.

“CTSS officers conduct patrols in every corner of our province. They enforce traffic safety on our highways, grid roads and streets, but also disrupt criminal activity, as demonstrated in this case,” said CTSS S/Sgt. Chad McLeod in the RCMP’s statement on Wednesday. “Because this individual chose to drive at an excessive speed – and our CTSS officer was out patrolling – we’ve been able to take cocaine and the suspected proceeds of trafficking off the streets.”

Forty-year-old Jeffrey Weitzel of Edmonton, Alta. faces numerous drug, illegal tobacco product and theft charges totalling seven offences.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19, 2021.