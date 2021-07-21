Good progress made on the Mill Creek fire burning near Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

The Mill Creek blaze burning near Squamish is an estimated 0.2 hectares Wednesday morning.

Smoke from the wildfire can be seen across Howe Sound.

The District of Squamish said progress made on the fire, which is on the west side of Howe Sound and south of Squamish, overnight was good.

Six wildfire crew members will remain on site Wednesday as the work continues on the fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday and its cause is under investigation.