Good progress made on the Mill Creek fire burning near Squamish

The Mill Creek blaze burning near Squamish is an estimated 0.2 hectares Wednesday morning.
Smoke from the wildfire can be seen across Howe Sound.
The District of Squamish said progress made on the fire, which is on the west side of Howe Sound and south of Squamish, overnight was good.
Six wildfire crew members will remain on site Wednesday as the work continues on the fire.
Assessing the wildfire threat as B.C. declares a state of emergency
The fire broke out Tuesday and its cause is under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments