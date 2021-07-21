Store employee calls 911 to report impaired driver in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police credit an arrest to a store employee who called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 a.m., officers received a call from a concerned store employee about a possible impaired driver who had just left a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne Street and Clonsilla Avenue.

Officers located the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Lansdowne Street. Police say officers made several attempts to pull the vehicle over, but it continued for a distance before pulling into a parking lot.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired.

Sean Craig, 54, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs; blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and flight from a peace officer.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Craig was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 10.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the store employee for calling 911,” police stated Wednesday.