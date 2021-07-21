Regina man crashes stolen taxi cab into tree, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man from Regina is scheduled in court Wednesday after police say he crashed a stolen taxi cab on Tuesday evening.

Regina police said they were alerted to a vehicle theft in progress in the area of 12th Avenue and Winnipeg Street just west of Arcola Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said a taxi cab was stolen, driven a short distance, and the suspect fled the vehicle. Officers found the taxi, along with the cab driver and a passenger, but no suspect.

“Police investigation revealed that the taxi was dropping a passenger off at a residence in the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street and as the driver began to get out of the vehicle to assist the passenger, a suspect male approached the taxi and got inside,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a struggle between the driver and the suspect, and the driver got out of the vehicle. The suspect then drove the cab away with the passenger still inside the back seat. After a very short distance, the suspect collided with a tree and ran from the vehicle on foot.”

Officers eventually located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Raymond Chailln Quewezance, 30, of Regina, faces a charge of robbery, as well as a charge of mischief under $5,000 related to a separate incident that occurred earlier Tuesday.