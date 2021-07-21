Gage Park ‘stroll-in’ clinic latest in campaign to increase Hamilton’s vaccine uptake

Public health began the first of two “stroll-in” outdoor pop-up clinics on Wednesday as part of a campaign to target areas of Hamilton that have low COVID-19 vaccination uptake.

The opportunity is for first or second doses for those 12-plus and will run two days from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gage Park (1000 Main St. E.).

As of Tuesday, more than 692,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Hamilton with 76 per cent of the population 18 and over having had at least a single dose, while about 61 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Just over 75 per cent aged 12-plus have had one shot with 59.1 per cent having been fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

L8M remains among the lower vaccination rate areas in #HamOnt. Let’s turn that around! If you live in L8M, you can get vaccinated outside at Gage Park this Wed July 21st & Thurs July 22nd from 9:30-6:30pm. #ThisIsOurShotCA #VaccineAccess #VaccineEquity pic.twitter.com/CBTOIiPCPB — Nrinder Nann (@NrinderWard3) July 19, 2021

Hamilton moved into Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan on Friday and will remain in the designation for at least 21 days until 80 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ford government’s expectation for the province by early August is an overall adult vaccination rate of 75 per cent with second doses, with no public health unit having less than 70 per cent of their eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Over 64 per cent of people under 30 in Hamilton have had at least one shot of a vaccine, while close to 47 per cent have had a second dose as of July 19.

Story continues below advertisement

About 62 per cent of youth 12 to 17 have had at least one shot of a COVID-vaccine, according to public health data.

As of Monday, more than 18.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

More than eight million second doses have been administered in the province, which is more than 62 per cent of the adult (18-plus) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 79 per cent.