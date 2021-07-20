Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens recalled in Canada due to high benzene levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 8:48 pm
Fans apply sunscreen as they wait for a match in their third round match between Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Fans apply sunscreen as they wait for a match in their third round match between Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. AP Photo/Andy Wong

Johnson & Johnson is recalling two types of spray-on sunscreen after testing indicated elevated levels of benzene.

The recall applies to all lots of Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreens for both adults and children with S-P-F 30, 45 and 60.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using these products, warning that frequent and long-term exposure to elevated levels of benzene has been linked to serious health risks including leukemia and other cancers.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson to recall 5 sunscreens from U.S. markets due to benzene traces

The agency says similar recalls were issued in the United States after an independent laboratory found elevated levels of benzene in several sunscreen and after-sun products.

Trending Stories

In a news release announcing the voluntary U.S. recall last week, Johnson & Johnson says benzene is not an ingredient in any of its sunscreens, but low levels were detected in some samples of certain aerosol sunscreen finished products.

Story continues below advertisement

The health giant says it’s investigating the issue.

Health Canada is urging Canadians to continue to wear sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. It says anyone with health concerns related to the recalled products should contact a medical professional.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Johnson & Johnson tagSunscreen tagbenzene tagNeutrogena Beach Defense tagNeutrogena Ultra Sheer tagspray-on sunscreen tagsuncreen recall tagsunscreen recall canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers