TSB investigating grass fire sparked by train in Calgary, other fires in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after sparks from a train ignited a grass fire in Calgary.

An investigator was deployed by the national agency on Monday.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary

They say the blaze took place two days earlier and was put out by the local fire department.

The safety board is similarly investigating the possibility a freight train caused a wildfire in Lytton, B.C., that killed two people and destroyed much of the village.

READ MORE: First Nation slams 1-week delay of probe into possible rail link to Lytton fire

Officials have also said they are investigating a case in Sparwood, B.C., involving a train after a report from another train’s crew of a brush fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are still assessing all three fires.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fires in B.C.