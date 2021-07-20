Menu

Canada

TSB investigating grass fire sparked by train in Calgary, other fires in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary' Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 17, 2021) A grass fire that sparked up overnight in Calgary was put out Saturday morning after crews from three different fire stations were called in to contain it. Matthew Conrod reports.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after sparks from a train ignited a grass fire in Calgary.

An investigator was deployed by the national agency on Monday.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary 

They say the blaze took place two days earlier and was put out by the local fire department.

The safety board is similarly investigating the possibility a freight train caused a wildfire in Lytton, B.C., that killed two people and destroyed much of the village.

READ MORE: First Nation slams 1-week delay of probe into possible rail link to Lytton fire 

Officials have also said they are investigating a case in Sparwood, B.C., involving a train after a report from another train’s crew of a brush fire.

Investigators are still assessing all three fires.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
