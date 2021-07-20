Motorcyclist, 51, killed in crash near Darlingford, Man.

A 51-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle left the roadway Saturday afternoon, police said.
Pembina Valley RCMP said they were called to a ditch beside Highway 31 south of Darlingford, Man., with a report of a motorcycle and an injured driver.
When they arrived, the man — who was wearing a helmet — was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP said their initial investigation has determined that the driver was thrown from the bike after it left the roadway on a curve.
The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
