Traffic

Motorcyclist, 51, killed in crash near Darlingford, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 4:26 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 51-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle left the roadway Saturday afternoon, police said.

Pembina Valley RCMP said they were called to a ditch beside Highway 31 south of Darlingford, Man., with a report of a motorcycle and an injured driver.

When they arrived, the man — who was wearing a helmet — was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said their initial investigation has determined that the driver was thrown from the bike after it left the roadway on a curve.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

