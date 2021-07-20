Evacuation order issued for North Okanagan wildfire beside Mabel Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for the Bunting Road wildfire in the North Okanagan.

Located on the east side of Mabel Lake, around 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby, the wildfire is estimated at 600 hectares in size.

The out-of-control blaze was discovered on July 7, and on Tuesday, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) issued an evacuation order for the 10,000 to 17,000 blocks of Mable Lake Forest Service Road.

The order includes the Cottonwoods campgrounds, with the order being issued after recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

“Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action,” said the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RDNO does not expect that the evacuation order will be lifted in the short term, and evacuees will not have access to their houses while the order is in place, therefore bring your pets and important items with you.”

For more about the evacuation order, visit this webpage.

1:33 Osoyoos-area wildfire threatens homes, campgrounds and a resort Osoyoos-area wildfire threatens homes, campgrounds and a resort