Environment Canada issues thunderstorm watches, warnings for Parry Sound, Muskoka

Environment Canada issued thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions on Tuesday, which covers Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling and Port Severn.

The thunderstorm warning ended late Tuesday morning, though there is now a thunderstorm watch in effect, which says there may be “damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

On Tuesday, photos circulated on social media of damage on Whitestone Lake in Parry Sound. Images showed some downed trees and property that had fallen over

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm watch is in effect from Tuesday morning to evening. Possible hazards include wind gusts of up 110 km/h, up to ping-pong ball size hail and a potential tornado.

“A line of thunderstorms has developed near Georgian Bay and is tracking east towards the area,” the federal weather agency said.

“Strong wind gusts are likely with this line of thunderstorms. The potential for severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and hail will continue throughout the day today.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Locally heavy rain is also possible.”

A special air quality statement is also in effect for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn due to smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

Tuesday’s storm watch in Muskoka and Parry Sound isn’t the first possible adverse weather event to happen in recent weeks.

Just last week, a tornado touched down in south Barrie, causing significant damage and injuring almost a dozen people. After the twister, the Northern Tornadoes Project said four other tornadoes hit other southern Ontario communities on the same day.

