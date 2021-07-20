Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario enforces restrictions on industrial operations in northwest as wildfires continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada' Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada
Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell breaks down the reason for the poor air quality across Canada on The Morning Show.

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO — Ontario is imposing new restrictions on the mining, rail, construction and transportation industries in the province’s northwest to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires.

The move comes as 107 active wildfires burn in the region, with 32 of those not under control.

Read more: Special air quality statement issued for Toronto, southern Ontario due to wildfire smoke

The government says operations that are now restricted include certain specific drilling, using heavy machinery with rubber tires and no chains, and rail production grinding.

Trending Stories

The restrictions are aimed at high-risk operations that could cause sparks and ignite fires.

Greg Rickford, the minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry, says the new measures will help sustain Ontario’s firefighting resources.

Story continues below advertisement

The restrictions have been imposed under an emergency order currently in place for the northwest and will come into effect on Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario. News tagGreg Rickford tagOntario Forest Fires tagOntario Wildfires tagNorthern Ontario Wildfires tagNorthern Ontario industrial restrictions tagNorthewestern Ontario wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers