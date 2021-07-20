Dredging for larger Wolfe Island ferry begins along Kingston waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

Dredging began in the water off of downtown Kingston on Monday to make space for the new Wolfe Island Ferry.

Kehoe Marine Construction out of Lansdowne has been brought in to start dredging for a deeper ferry channel, part of the work to expand the Wolfe Island dock.

The dock is being lengthened at the foot of Queen Street.

The large barge is clearing a path for the bigger Wolfe Island ferry, the Wolfe Islander 4 — a state-of-the-art electric ferry.

The vessel is currently under construction in Europe and is slated for delivery next year.

The dock expansion is meant to be finished in 2023 as well.

