Canada

Dredging for larger Wolfe Island ferry begins along Kingston waterfront

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:38 am
A barge was out along downtown Kingston's waterfront Monday to start dredging a path for a large ferry, expected to arrive next year. View image in full screen
A barge was out along downtown Kingston's waterfront Monday to start dredging a path for a large ferry, expected to arrive next year. Global News

Dredging began in the water off of downtown Kingston on Monday to make space for the new Wolfe Island Ferry.

Kehoe Marine Construction out of Lansdowne has been brought in to start dredging for a deeper ferry channel, part of the work to expand the Wolfe Island dock.

Read more: Ministry of Transportation projects continue to take shape in the Kingston area

The dock is being lengthened at the foot of Queen Street.

The large barge is clearing a path for the bigger Wolfe Island ferry, the Wolfe Islander 4 — a state-of-the-art electric ferry.

The vessel is currently under construction in Europe and is slated for delivery next year.

The dock expansion is meant to be finished in 2023 as well.

Click to play video: 'Wolfe Island Ferry terminal takes another step forward' Wolfe Island Ferry terminal takes another step forward
Wolfe Island Ferry terminal takes another step forward – Jan 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
