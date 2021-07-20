Man rescued in overnight rope rescue near Scenic Drive in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton fire say they rescued one person during a high-angle rope rescue (HARR) at Chedoke Radial Trail on the Mountain early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to an area near Scenic Drive and Chateau Court just after midnight, where they discovered a man in his 30s who had fallen below a path.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate after body found in water near Chedoke Creek

“The patient located just below the top of the escarpment, having fallen approximately 10 feet,” said Assistant Deputy Chief Shawn De Jager.

“He was retrieved without incident with no injuries to our firefighters or the patient being reported.”

Hamilton paramedics say the 34-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

4:21 Safety tips for your outdoor adventures Safety tips for your outdoor adventures