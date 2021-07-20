Menu

Canada

Man rescued in overnight rope rescue near Scenic Drive in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 9:14 am
Man rescued in overnight rope rescue near Scenic Drive in Hamilton - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton fire say they rescued one person during a high-angle rope rescue (HARR) at Chedoke Radial Trail on the Mountain early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to an area near Scenic Drive and Chateau Court just after midnight, where they discovered a man in his 30s who had fallen below a path.

“The patient located just below the top of the escarpment, having fallen approximately 10 feet,” said Assistant Deputy Chief Shawn De Jager.

Trending Stories

“He was retrieved without incident with no injuries to our firefighters or the patient being reported.”

Hamilton paramedics say the 34-year-old man was conscious when taken to hospital with minor injuries.

