Hamilton police investigate after body found in water near Chedoke Creek

Residents near Kay Drage Park in Hamilton can expect a police presence for much of Monday as detectives check out the discovery of a body in the water near Chedoke Creek.
Criminal investigators are at the park near Highway 403 and a spokesperson characterized the death as “suspicious.”
Hamilton police say the investigation is in its early stages and that officers are canvassing residents for more information.
More to come.
