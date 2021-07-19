Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate after body found in water near Chedoke Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 2:38 pm
Hamilton police investigate after body found in water near Chedoke Creek - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Residents near Kay Drage Park in Hamilton can expect a police presence for much of Monday as detectives check out the discovery of a body in the water near Chedoke Creek.

Read more: Brampton man found near Hamilton motel is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021

Criminal investigators are at the park near Highway 403 and a spokesperson characterized the death as “suspicious.”

Hamilton police say the investigation is in its early stages and that officers are canvassing residents for more information.

More to come.

