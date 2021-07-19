Hamilton police investigate after body found in water near Chedoke Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Residents near Kay Drage Park in Hamilton can expect a police presence for much of Monday as detectives check out the discovery of a body in the water near Chedoke Creek.

Criminal investigators are at the park near Highway 403 and a spokesperson characterized the death as “suspicious.”

Hamilton police say the investigation is in its early stages and that officers are canvassing residents for more information.

More to come.

Police are investigating into a suspicious death of a male located in a body of water near Chedoke Creek by Kay Drage Park. Expect a police presence in the area. Police have no further information to provide at this time. Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch investigating. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 19, 2021

