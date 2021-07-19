Driver charged in June 2021 death of pedestrian in northwest Edmonton

The 31-year-old man who was driving a car that police say struck and killed a woman in northwest Edmonton last month has been charged in connection with the incident.
In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, police said Maurice Tsang was arrested earlier in the day and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.
At 10:05 p.m., on June 2, police were called to a collision in the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue. Police said officers were told a car travelling north on 142 Street lost control, veered off the road and hit a 27-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while Tsang was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
While a charge has been laid in the case, police said their investigation continues and they are still looking for the driver of a black sedan “who was driving nearby when the collision occurred.”
Anyone with information about the black sedan or its driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.
