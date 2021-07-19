Driver charged in June 2021 death of pedestrian in northwest Edmonton

The 31-year-old man who was driving a car that police say struck and killed a woman in northwest Edmonton last month has been charged in connection with the incident.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, police said Maurice Tsang was arrested earlier in the day and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

At 10:05 p.m., on June 2, police were called to a collision in the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue. Police said officers were told a car travelling north on 142 Street lost control, veered off the road and hit a 27-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while Tsang was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While a charge has been laid in the case, police said their investigation continues and they are still looking for the driver of a black sedan “who was driving nearby when the collision occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the black sedan or its driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News 2 people dead in crash southeast of Edmonton: RCMP