Canada

‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 7:09 pm
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) tosses a puck to the fans after defeating the Detroit Red Wings during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) tosses a puck to the fans after defeating the Detroit Red Wings during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.

Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor “who faced ”social injustices” at school.

The star netminder told 680 News he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were.

Lynda Price, Carey’s mother, is chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C. and he says sharing stories about experiences at residential schools makes her emotional.

He adds that residential schools have had a “snowball effect” on generations of Indigenous people.

The federal government has pledged further support for the identification and investigation of burial grounds near former residential schools after allocating $27 million in 2019, in the wake of unmarked graves being found in several provinces.

“That part of our history in Canada was not covered very well,” Price said from Kelowna.

“I think we need to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is a part of our history in Canada and it’s just not right.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
