Canada

Kingston Police canine locates driver who fled from police

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 7:19 pm
A Kingston Police service dog located a man who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop. Police say "Dak," apart of the Canine Unit found the 31-year-old Gananoque man shortly after he abandoned his vehicle. View image in full screen
A Kingston Police service dog located a man who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop. Police say "Dak," apart of the Canine Unit found the 31-year-old Gananoque man shortly after he abandoned his vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Kingston Police service dog located a man who police say fled during a traffic stop on Friday.

Police say around 4:55p.m. on July 16, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Montreal Street, when the driver allegedly ignored police lights and sirens.

The driver drove in the oncoming lane of traffic at a high speed.

Read more: 25-year-old man identified as deceased in suspicious Kingston fire: police

Police say shortly after, the driver passed a cruiser responding to an unrelated call and nearly struck the officer as he passed by.

The driver allegedly abandoned his vehicle north of Highway 401, on Thompson Crescent.

Police say the Canine Unit was then requested, and around 6:30p.m., Kingston police service dog Dak along with his handler, Const. Jeff Dickson, located the accused in a nearby wooded area where he was arrested and taken into custody.

The 31-year-old Gananoque man was charged with failing to stop for police, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Click to play video: 'Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston' Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston
Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston
