Canada

RCMP seek missing 12-year-old last seen at Lake Manitoba beach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:00 pm
Cleavon Day.
Cleavon Day. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing boy from the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

Cleavon Day, 12, was last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m. in the Hollywood Beach area, on the west side of Lake Manitoba.

He was wearing all black, carrying a backpack, and may have been heading to Sandy Bay First Nation.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Shamattawa fisherman

The missing youth is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and 165 lbs, with short, spiky hair.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

