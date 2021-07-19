RCMP seek missing 12-year-old last seen at Lake Manitoba beach

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing boy from the Rural Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

Cleavon Day, 12, was last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m. in the Hollywood Beach area, on the west side of Lake Manitoba.

He was wearing all black, carrying a backpack, and may have been heading to Sandy Bay First Nation.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Shamattawa fisherman

The missing youth is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and 165 lbs, with short, spiky hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amaranth RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:36 Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert Winnipeg Police say missing 2-year-old found safe following Amber Alert – Mar 30, 2021

Advertisement