Canada

Decision upheld to deny parole to ‘Monster of the Miramichi’ Allan Legere

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole' N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole
Allan Legere has been denied parole. The Parole Board of Canada said the man dubbed "the Monster of the Miramichi" remains an "untreated sexual offender and violent offender.” Legere's horrific crime spree more than 30 years ago included four brutal murders. Callum Smith reports – Jan 13, 2021

The decision to deny parole to convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist Allan Legere has been upheld.

The Parole Board of Canada had denied Legere’s application in January, but he appealed, alleging bias by two female board members.

In a decision released today, the appeal division of the Parole Board affirmed the January ruling.

Read more: Bid by Allan Legere for parole prompts debate over whether release laws need review

It says there was nothing on the audio recording of the January hearing to suggest the board members appeared biased.

Trending Stories

The appeal division says the board denied parole based on Legere’s violent criminal history and risk to reoffend.

Legere was known as the “Monster of the Miramichi” for a series of murders in northeastern New Brunswick in the late 1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
