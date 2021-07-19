COVID-19: Nearly 6,200 new vaccinations administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Monday that 6,193 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area over the weekend.

Just over 700 of the jabs were first doses and about 5,500 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 161,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 60 per cent of the eligible population.

About 80 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 66 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 56 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 51 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

5:52 How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another four cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising its total case count to 4,550.

Active cases fell by eight from Friday’s count to 19 with 12 new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases are at 4,486 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, one new fatal case of COVID-19 has been reported with its coronavirus death toll increasing to 38.

Four new COVID-19 cases were also reported, as its total case count climbed to 1,779. Active cases fell by six to 14 with nine recoveries reported. Resolved cases are up to 1,727.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit.