SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nearly 6,200 new vaccinations administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Is it okay to ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status?' Is it okay to ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status?
Lots of Canadians have already had their second shot but many still haven’t, either because they’re waiting their turn or choosing not to get it. Global's Sharmeen Somani spoke with etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau who tells when it’s OK to ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status and the best ways to do it.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Monday that 6,193 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area over the weekend.

Just over 700 of the jabs were first doses and about 5,500 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Canada to receive 7.1M COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

The additional doses mean that more than 161,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 60 per cent of the eligible population.

About 80 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 66 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 56 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 51 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in' How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in
How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another four cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising its total case count to 4,550.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by eight from Friday’s count to 19 with 12 new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases are at 4,486 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

Read more: Ontario universities, colleges told to prepare for normal fall with backup plans

In Wellington County, one new fatal case of COVID-19 has been reported with its coronavirus death toll increasing to 38.

Four new COVID-19 cases were also reported, as its total case count climbed to 1,779. Active cases fell by six to 14 with nine recoveries reported. Resolved cases are up to 1,727.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers