COVID-19: HKPR reports 4 new cases in Kawartha Lakes; 60% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday.

The health unit says all four cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. However, the number of active cases dropped to 14, down from 15 reported on Friday. There are 13 active cases in the Kawarthas (down by one) and one in Haliburton County.

The health unit’s 2,131 cumulative resolved cases (an additional four since Friday) make up 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,208 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased to 826, up from 824 reported Friday. Total variant cases include 443 in the Kawarthas (two more), 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. Initially declared on Canada Day, the outbreak has had up to 20 cases. As of last Wednesday, there were six active cases. The Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 28, up from 27 reported on Friday

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 85 — one new case since Friday. Three people are currently in an area hospital with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday (the most recent data). Since the pandemic began, there have been 50 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up by one), 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Tests: 67,507 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The health unit notes 209,903 tests have been completed.

Vaccinations

On Monday, the health unit reported 133,457 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, while 105,511 second doses have been administered.

Other data:

77.7 per cent of eligible residents (ages 12 and over) have received at least one vaccine dose (up from 76.5 per cent last Monday)

60.4 per cent of eligible residents have received their first and second doses (up from 51.2 per cent).

78.8 per cent of adults (ages 18 and over) have received their first vaccine dose (up from 77.7 per cent)

62.6 per cent of adults have received their first and second doses (up from 53.9 per cent)

The health unit is hosting mass immunization walk-in clinics in Cobourg, Fenelon Falls and Minden for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary at the following clinic locations (people are asked to bring their health card). Clinic dates are listed on the health unit’s website.

Cobourg Community Centre – 750 D’Arcy St., Cobourg – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena – 55 Parkside St., Minden – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment.