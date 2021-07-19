SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘You can’t give up’: B.C. family battling massive nearby wildfire to save their ranch

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Cariboo ranch owners battle to save property from B.C. wildfire' Cariboo ranch owners battle to save property from B.C. wildfire
In the B.C. Interior, the owners of Cunningham Ranch are doing all they can to fight the Flat Lake fire and prevent the flames from encroaching on their land and livelihood.

One family in the B.C. Interior is doing everything they can to save their ranch from the massive Flat Lake fire burning nearby.

The Cunningham family, which owns the Bishop Meadow Ranch near 100 Mile, is working around the clock to protect everything they have from the 15,838-hectare blaze.

“Everybody sticks together,” owner Keith Cunningham told Global News.

He said they helped neighbours fight a nearby fire a few years ago and now their neighbours are helping them.

The Cunningham family has owned and operated a ranch in the area since the 1800s and this is not their first wildfire fight.

“You can’t give up,” Cunningham said.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for BC to declare wildfire emergency' Calls grow for BC to declare wildfire emergency
Calls grow for BC to declare wildfire emergency

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021 — Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Most of the time the small but mighty crew is hosing down the property and cutting out a fire line by clearing a strip of trees.

Trending Stories

They can see and smell the Flat Lake fire burning nearby.

“You can’t quit ’cause it ain’t quitting,” Cunningham said.

Click to play video: 'Lytton fire survivors share heartbreaking stories as school community fundraises' Lytton fire survivors share heartbreaking stories as school community fundraises
Lytton fire survivors share heartbreaking stories as school community fundraises

Read more: West Kelowna mayor renews call for backup power source as wildfire threatens only line

On Sunday, the B.C. Wildfire Service said there was a small amount of fire growth to the southeast and at the time there were no structures lost. Helicopters bucketed the area and structure protection personnel were also in the area.

There was no growth towards 100 Mile House and Highway 97.

On Monday, crews will continue working with heavy equipment to gain access and establish indirect control lines down the east flank south of Bullock Lake Road and around the southeast corner of the fire to support planned ignitions that will occur when conditions permit, the Wildfire Service said.

Contingency lines are also be constructed to the east and south of the fire. There are 10 crew members assigned to night operations to monitor the fire and 14 helicopters available to continue to action the fires within this complex with bucketing activities.

—With files from Paul Johnson and Pat Bell

BC Wildfire Cariboo wildfires Cunningham Ranch BC wildfire Flat Lake Bishop Meadow Ranch Flat Lake wildfire

