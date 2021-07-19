COVID-19: N.B. closing in on a fully vaccinated rate of 60%

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province marks 58.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers being fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 80.4 per cent of those eligible — in other words, aged 12 and older — have received a first dose.

Read more: Atlantic provinces dispose of thousands of doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccine

The province has set a goal of having 75 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated, in order to reach the final phase of its Path to Green reopening plan. The target date is Aug. 2.

Data analyst Ray Harris of Data Wazo told Global News that New Brunswick could hit its target by then, but said 10,000-12,000 vaccinations per day would be needed.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were just 414 doses administered on Sunday. Of those, 43 were first doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

As well, the province is trying to drive up its vaccination numbers by holding mobile clinics that do not require an appointment.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics:

Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Ave., Saint John, Monday, July 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd., Drummond, Monday, July 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint-Francois-d’Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, Clair, on Tuesday, July 20, between noon and 6 p.m.

Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., Village of Gagetown, on Wednesday, July 21, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, St-Anne-de-Madawaska, on Wednesday, July 21, between noon and 6 p.m.

La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., Kedgwick, on Thursday, July 22, between noon and 6 p.m.

Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, Southampton, on Thursday, July 22, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, on Friday, July 23, between noon and 5 p.m.

Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, Saint-Léonard, on Friday, July 23, between noon and 6 p.m.

There are currently eight active cases in the province. On Sunday, 396 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Cruise ships coming back to Atlantic Canada Cruise ships coming back to Atlantic Canada