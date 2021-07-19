81-year-old Vernon man killed in fiery multiple-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old Vernon man died in a fiery multiple-vehicle crash in the North Okanagan on Saturday, RCMP said.

The man was driving a Buick Lesabre when witnesses said he entered onto Highway 97 at Meadowlark Road, directly into the path of a Nissan Rogue.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., caused a chain reaction collision involving four vehicles.

A woman driving the Nissan Rogue managed to escape her vehicle before it caught fire. The fire spread, causing a grass fire.

The driver of the Buick was transported to hospital from the scene by paramedics and was later declared deceased.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

The collision remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.