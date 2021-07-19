Luke Prokop, Alberta-born NHL prospect comes out as gay in Twitter statement

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Hitmen player and NHL prospect Luke Prokop is “no longer scared to hide” who he is, and announced on Twitter Monday that he is gay.

“While this year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self,” Prokop said in a statement posted online, accompanied by hearts in the colour of the rainbow.

“Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.”

The defenceman said he’s been on “quite a journey” to get to this point, but that he “could not be happier” in deciding to come out publicly.

“From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

The Edmonton-born 19-year-old thanked his family, friends and agents for their support through his journey, saying they’ve met him with “love and support every step of the way.”

“I hope that in sharing who I am I can help other people see that gay people are welcome in the hockey community, as we work to make sure that hockey is truly for everyone.

“I may be new to the community but I am eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so I could be more comfortable today.”

View image in full screen Luke Prokop #6 of the Calgary Hitmen sits on the bench and hams it up for the camera during third period against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on February 17, 2020 in Kelowna. Getty Images

Prokop was selected 73rd overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

In a statement posted to Twitter, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the organization was proud of Prokop for “sharing his truth and being so brave.”

“I share his hope that these announcements can become more popular in the hockey community,” Bettman said.

“LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the meaning and importance of his announcement lightly.”

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Luke Prokop’s (@lukeprokop_6) decision to publicly come out as gay: pic.twitter.com/4S7rWI872W — NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2021

Bettman said the NHL is committed to doing “everything possible to ensure Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one,” and ensuring any current or future players who wish to follow in Prokop’s “trailblazing footsteps” knows the league will fully support them.

Last month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib was the first NFL player to come out as openly gay.